Dirk Nowitzki Announces He Will Be Back With The Mavericks For 21st Season

Tuesday April 10, Dirk Nowitzki officially announced that he will return for a 21st season with the Dallas Mavericks.

Hailed as the best player to ever grace the Mavericks' home court, spoke at a news conference that he has faith his repaired ankle will be healthy and give him the opportunity to play for another season at the age of 40.

For most this may not be news considering that back in December, Nowitzki had already mentioned plans to come back for a 21st season as long as his health stayed in tact. "Hopefully, surgery will give him some relief and he'll feel better coming into year 21," Harrison Barnes said last week. "I read some comments that he signed for two years and he wants to play for those two years. So I'm pretty sure he's coming back. I think he's coming back."

Coming back for a 21st season means Nowitzki will be making NBA history and be the first player to play for 21 seasons with the same team.

-source via sportsday