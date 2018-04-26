Disney Releases Movie Line Up For 2018/2019
At CinemaCon In Las Vegas, Disney and Marvel revealed their movie lineup for the rest of 2018 and for all of 2019 and we cannot not wait!
Check out the epic list below!
Avengers: Infinity War — April 27, 2018
Solo: A Star Wars Story — May 25, 2018
Incredibles 2 — June 15, 2018
Ant-Man and the Wasp — July 6, 2018
Christopher Robin — Aug. 3, 2018
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms — Nov. 2, 2018
Ralph Breaks the Internet — Nov. 21, 2018
Mary Poppins Returns — Dec. 25, 2018
Captain Marvel — March 9, 2019
Dumbo — March 29, 2019
Penguins — April 19, 2019
Avengers Untitled (Avengers 4) — May 3, 2019
Aladdin — May 24, 2019
Toy Story 4 — June 21, 2019
The Lion King — July 2019
Artemis Fowl — Aug. 19, 2019
Frozen 2 — Nov. 27, 2019
Star Wars Episode IX — Dec. 19, 2019
-source via popsugar.com