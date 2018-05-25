What do you do in your free time after winning a Super Bowl all those years ago? Make a guest appearances on soap operas.

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Drew Pearson, will appear on The Young and the Restless next month. This past week the former Cowboy filmed his scenes with actor Eric Braeden. Pearson will play Dwayne, a body guard for Braedens character Victor Newman. Pearson is a fan of The Young and the Restless, so it only makes scene to have him come on board for an episode or two.

Pearson's episode will air on Thursday, June 28th. Check out the photo Eric Braeden took with Pearson below, he even let him try on his Super Bowl ring.

With the great #DrewPearson, wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys. Super Bowl XII Ring. During the reign of Roger Staubach! pic.twitter.com/Zxat8G2fwI — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) May 24, 2018

Via: CBS DFW