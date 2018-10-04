Earth, Wind and Fire: Fans Do Remember "September"

The band's single with lyrics that begin, "Do you remember/ The 21st of September," is alive and well on the charts 40 years after first being heard.

It checks in at number-26 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart with 9000 downloads sold -- a 215 percent surge from the week before. "September" is also number-one on the R&B Digital Song Sales, and re-enters the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart at number-10.

Taking advantage of social media, Earth, Wind and Fire's Twitter account asked followers, "Do you remember?" Of the more than half-million who responded, 88 percent replied "yes." (Billboard)

And once you see the costumes they wore in this video, you'll ALWAYS "remembah!"

Video of Earth, Wind &amp; Fire - September