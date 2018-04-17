Facial Recognition Program Apprehends Man in Crowd of 50,000

Police in China were able to find a fugitive in a crowd of 50,000 people at a concert, using a facial recognition program.

With their leading edge technology and over 176 million cameras scattered across the country, there’s no doubt that China takes surveillance very seriously.

The 31-year-old man was taken by surprise during a concert in the city of Nanchang. Rerpots say he was wanted for "economic crimes" and identified by a camera at one of the entrances to the arena.

Odd? Scary? Acceptable?

(The Times)