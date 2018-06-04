FBI Agent Accidentally Shoots Bar Patron After Gun Discharges While Competing In Dance Contest

Police in Denver were called late Saturday night to Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar for an accidental shooting involving an FBI agent.

Accidental? Yes. Dangerous? Very. Embarrassing? Oh without a doubt!

The FBI agent had a concealed weapon tucked into his waistband, but after attempting a back handspring, it unlodged itself. He went to pick it up, but as he was tucking it back in, the weapon discharged striking a woman in the leg.

An FBI agent struts his stuff on the dance floor, when his firearm slips from its holster, accidentally discharging it and hitting a patron in the leg as he attempts to pick it up. The victim is in "good" condition, according to police. https://t.co/fwnklLoj5D pic.twitter.com/YIWCjICceI — ABC News (@ABC) June 4, 2018

The woman was taken to the hospital in "good" condition, so it sounds like she's expected to make a full recovery. The agent was taken to Denver police headquarters, but was eventually released under the supervision of his FBI supervisor. The Denver Police Department said in a statement, "The incident is being investigated by the Denver Police Homicide Unit and charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office."

The FBI declined to comment at this juncture.

Via ABC News