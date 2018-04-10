Female Patient Is Embalmed Alive After Doctors Mistake Formaldehyde For Saline

A Russian woman died recently after her doctors mistook formaldehyde for saline and accidentally filled her IV bag with the solution.

Ekaterina Fedyaeva was having routine surgery done at a hospital when they provided her with a formalin drip. Doctors intended to put Fedyaeva on a saline solution drip instead. Her mother, Galina Baryshnikova recalls the horrible sight of her daughter coming out of surgery.

"Her legs were moving, she had convulsions, her whole body was shaking," she said. "I put socks on her, then a robe, then a blanket but she was shivering to such an extent, I can't even describe it." Her mother also commented on the fact that none of the medical staff checked on her after surgery.

"This is pure murder," said Galina. "[It] was simply eroding her body from inside." She apparently begged doctors to help but all they did was tell her to go home. "For 14 hours after surgery she was living with this formalin and they did nothing," she said.

Her mother also revealed that eventually one of the doctors admitted to the mistake but did not specifically mention the cause for her daughter's conditons.

After being transported to a hospital in Moscow, Fedyaeva died. A criminal investigation has now begun.

-source via fox4news.com