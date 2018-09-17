First Look: Taron Egerton as Elton John in 'Rocketman'

Actor Taron Egerton is portraying two larger than life humans this year: Robin Hood and Elton John.

The biopic Rocketman​ is underway and production photos show Taron capturing Elton's essence with big hair, big glasses and - no doubt - big personality. ​

Rocketman is not a typical biopic. It's described as a musical fantasy - precisely what we want and expect from Sir Elton.

See Taron in Robin Hood, opening November 21st, and Rocketman next May 17th!

