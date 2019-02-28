Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back

John Ondrasik has family in Texas and finds himself in our part of the state 7-8 times per year. This time, he'll stop and sing.

Five For Fighting is this year's featured guest performer for My Possibilities, Sunday, April 7, at the Winspear Opera House.

Anyone who can write those lyrics we know from 'Superman' and '100 Years' has gotta have a huge heart, and - as you'll hear - giving is something near and dear to John's. He shares about the impact of those famous songs, lesser-known album cuts of his we'd equally appreciate... and his all-time favorite L.A. King player.

Five For Fighting, of course, is a term for a hockey penalty. ; )

Throughout the past 18 years, A Special Evening has raised nearly $5 million. These funds allow the LaunchAbility Career Services program at My Possibilities to continually provide innovative training and support to clients.

Love to see you on April 7th!