Frisco Named The Best City To Live In The United States

September 20, 2018
Home sweet home, and nobody understands that better than North Texans.

According to a study from MONEY Magazine, Frisco is the best city to live in across the entire United States.  Lowly Ashburn, Virginia came in a distant second.

Specifically, MONEY cited Frisco's rapid growth over the past couple of decades, growing from a population of around 6,500 people in 1990 to around 180,000 people today.  Not only has the population grown, but Frisco has successfully "translated its growth into a higher quality of life" for its residents.

Also, MONEY was impressed with the Frisco school district, and its unbelievable 98% graduation rate.  The only other Texas city included in the Top 50 of the list was Flower Mound, sitting at 16.

Via WFAA

