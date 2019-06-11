Funeral Arrangements Are Scheduled for Fallen Grand Prairie Police Officer

June 11, 2019
Officer Albert “A.J.” Castaneda had been with the Grand Prairie P.D. for five years.

He was hit and killed while working radar Friday on the George Bush Turnpike.

The funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at The Potter’s House in Dallas. The Grand Prairie Police Benevolent Association has set up an official donation page with all proceeds benefitting the family.

A.J., 38, served with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department for six years prior to Grand Prairie.

Hundreds paid tribute to him Sunday night with a candlelight vigil.

Our hearts go out to A.J.’s friends and family in their time of grief.

