Funeral Arrangements Are Scheduled for Fallen Grand Prairie Police Officer
Officer Albert “A.J.” Castaneda had been with the Grand Prairie P.D. for five years.
He was hit and killed while working radar Friday on the George Bush Turnpike.
The funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at The Potter’s House in Dallas. The Grand Prairie Police Benevolent Association has set up an official donation page with all proceeds benefitting the family.
A.J., 38, served with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department for six years prior to Grand Prairie.
Hundreds paid tribute to him Sunday night with a candlelight vigil.
Our hearts go out to A.J.’s friends and family in their time of grief.
Big turnout at the candlelight vigil for fallen @GrandPrairiePD officer A.J. Castaneda: https://t.co/5GAOvltMlg pic.twitter.com/lItaJlpK5H— CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) June 10, 2019
You are invited to join us Sunday evening, June 9th at the Grand Prairie Police Department for a Candlelight Vigil honoring Grand Prairie Police Officer A.J. Castaneda. The vigil begins at 8:30 p.m. in front of the Public Safety Building located at 1525 Arkansas Lane. Thank you-- pic.twitter.com/2mrCZKGlAC— Grand Prairie Police (@GrandPrairiePD) June 8, 2019
Big turnout at the candlelight vigil for fallen @GrandPrairiePD officer A.J. Castaneda: https://t.co/5GAOvltMlg pic.twitter.com/lItaJlpK5H— CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) June 10, 2019