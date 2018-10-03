Trix Cereal Will Have Fruity Shapes Again

General Mills has decided to bring fruity shapes back to Trix cereal.

Turns out fans of the cereal weren’t happy after the company got rid of the shapes in 2006 and reverted to the original colorful puffs instead. After hearing a large amount of feedback from consumers over last two years, General Mills has brought back the cereals 90’s look.

Though the box says classic Trix, the company originally used the colorful puffs back in 1956 when the cereal was launched. It wasn’t till 1991 when the company debuted the fruity shapes look.

This fall Fruity Shapes Trix cereal will be back on the shelves at local grocery stores.

