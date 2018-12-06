George H.W. Bush Funeral List Trolls Texas Rangers

A list that was given out at former President George H.W. Bush' funeral in Houston Thursday took a shot at the Texas Rangers.

Appearing next to former Texas Rangers' pitcher Nolan Ryan's name on the list of celebrities that were in attendance said, "Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan of the Houston Astros (and other lesser teams)."

Ryan also pitched for the New York Mets and the California (now Los Angeles) Angels, in addition to the Rangers.

Some of the attendees you may recognize this morning at the funeral of President George HW Bush. #Bush41 pic.twitter.com/UW5cPKN1CI — Steve Noviello (@SteveNoviello) December 6, 2018

The trolling didn't stop there as former big leaguer Ken Aspromonte had a simliar description to Ryan's. Aspromonte was a former Washington Senator, which later became the Texas Rangers.

You'll notice that the list also included former big league manager Tommy LaSorda, however, the Los Angeles Dodgers were listed next to his name.

Former basketball star Yao Ming and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt were also among the handful of sports figures attending the funeral.