Actor Gerard Butler's Home Completely Burned To Ashes By California Wildfire

Gerard Butler had to share some pretty devastating news yesterday.

The Woolsey Fire sweeping through California passed right through his Malibu neighborhood over the weekend, completely destroying everything in the process. Butler shared a photo of his home, almost reduced completely to ash. Butler took the time, however, to thank the Los Angeles Fire Department, writing that he is inspired by their "courage, spirit, and sacrifice."

Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LAFD. If you can, support these brave men and women at https://t.co/ei7c7F7cZx. pic.twitter.com/AcBcLtKmDU — Gerard Butler (@GerardButler) November 11, 2018

So far, Guillermo del Toro, Kim Kardashian, Alyssa Milano, and Rainn Wilson have all had to evacuate their homes due to potential damage from the flames, and director Scott Derrickson, best known for heading Marvel's Doctor Strange, also had his home destroyed.

Just a quick update to say that I’m overwhelmed by the incredible outpouring of love and support. Thank you to everyone who messaged me, and for the dozens upon dozens of you who offered us a place to stay. We are blessed and grateful to be safe and so loved. ----❤️ pic.twitter.com/5i4InDTs8S — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 10, 2018

Via Fox News