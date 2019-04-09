Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19
If you love to golf and love to contribute, here's your win-win situation on Monday April 29th!
Camp Summit has been providing barrier-free outdoor experiences for children and adults with disabilities since 1947. The growth, fun and friendship happens - appropriately enough - in Paradise, Texas, northwest of DFW on nearly 500 acres!
I spoke with Tom and Chad, honorary chairpersons of this year's tournament who are long-time Camp Summit participants, their two moms and Marlo Kreitzinger about this ongoing, inspiring year-round camp right in our midst. Listen to the interview below.
Register for this wildly fun event here!