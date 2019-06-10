Got Power? Certain Dallas Libraries Can Help

June 10, 2019
If your phones and tablets need a refill after the storms, try these locations.

At least three Dallas public libraries are welcoming you to charge your devices and cool down for a bit.

Dallas Central Library, Hampton-Illinois, Polk Wisdom and perhaps others. Call ahead first. The Fretz Park Library in North Dallas had windows shattered.

Note: the city points says these branches are not to be used as shelters but as brief relief.

More info at dallascitynews.net.

 

