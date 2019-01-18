Government Shutdown Leads to Spike in Pornhub Viewers

Government workers in Washington DC have some extra time on their hands as the partial government shutdown hits its fourth week. And the adult website, Pornhub, has an idea as to how those employees are spending their time: watching porn.

Statistics released from the website show, in D.C., an average 6.32% increase in daily visits to the website since the shutdown began. Not only that, a distinct shift in the times at which people are watching porn.

Pornhub’s peak traffic period across the United States is typically from 1 p.m. to Midnight. After the shutdown began, late-night traffic increased by up to 14% above average, while early morning traffic from 9am to 10am had the smallest change. (https://www.pornhub.com/insights/government-shutdown )

Average visit time during the week increased by 33 seconds (from 10 minutes 37 seconds to 11 minutes 10 seconds), further indicating that some people have a bit more time on their hands. Visits from women were also up by 4.2% above average.