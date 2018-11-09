Grapevine's Ban On Air BnB Rentals Blocked By Court Injunction

Grapevine's ban on Airbnb type rentals has hit a road-block as a Tarrant County judge issues an injunction. The city passed the ordinance, claiming short-term rentals of that sort disturb the neighbors when the renters have large gatherings using a lot of street parking. But some home-owners have sued saying the ban, saying it's interfering with their property rights. The lawsuit is due to come to trial in about five months and the judge's injunction is meant to last until a final ruling is delivered.

When the ban was passed earlier this year, Air B-n-B released a statement saying:

"It is outrageous that Texan homeowners must worry about having their private property rights trampled at the behest of special interests like the big hotel lobby. We have seen time and time again that shortsighted bans never work. We hope the city drops this proposal and allows our hosts a seat at the table to work towards fair short-term rental rules.>

At an August council meeting, Mayor William D. Tate said:

"We’ve worked very hard over a long period of time to separate the commercial from single-family neighborhoods. It's what has made Grapevine great and a wonderful place to live. It certainly undermines the whole theory of zoning for a single-family neighborhood for these things to exist."

