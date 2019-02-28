Grease is LIVE in Ft Worth at Casa Manana; Jenny Q Speaks With 'Teen Angel' Winston Daniels

If there was ever a musical to experience live, on stage, GREASE is the word - and the one!

Fall back in love with Sandy, Danny, the T-Birds and Pink Ladies in Ft. Worth as Casa Manana continues to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Jenny Q spoke with Teen Angel, Winston Daniel, about what makes this production so thrilling to the cast and audience.

Experience “You’re the One that I Want,” “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’” and all the Grease hits March 2-10.

Ticket prices start at $49 and may be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.