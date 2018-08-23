Whoops! Don't Wear Wear A Green Shirt On A Green Screen

With the start of a new school year, brings another school picture day.

The worst things that could happen on picture day are that you blinked, have a zit or skipped school and didn't make it into the yearbook. In this student’s case, it was a little different.

Mom Laurel Boone Hutsell in St. Louis, let her son wear a bright green collared shirt thinking it would stick out against a blue or beige background. Her sons' smile and hair are on point, but the shirt didn't do a justice. Now his photos are of him as a floating head and some arms.

Laurel told Yahoo Lifestyle, “The first thing Carter says to me is, 'Mom, I shouldn't have worn the green shirt for pictures. It will blend in with the green screen they used'. I was just thinking he’ll have to do a retake photo. When I saw the pictures, I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh! He was right!’”

The photography company told Laurel that her son will not need to retake his photos and that they will instead key out a different color, so her sons' bright green shirt will return to its natural state.

Remember parents, don’t send your kid to school in a green shirt on picture day. Or do and have a good laugh at the photos later.

Check out the pics Laurel posted on Facebook below.