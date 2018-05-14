Harrison Ford Crashes Interview, Surprises New "Solo" Alden Ehrenreich (Video)

May 14, 2018
Jenny Q
Harrison Ford

Alden Ehrenreich is currently making the rounds in anticipation of the release of this latest film, Solo: A Star Wars Story.  During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ehrenreich received a surprise from none other than the original Han Solo himself.

Harrison Ford crashed Ehrenreich's interview, sneaking up behind him before approaching Ehrenreich and telling him to "get out of his chair."  Soon, Ford was gushing to ET about Ehrenreich, singing his praises for carrying on the legacy of Han Solo.

Director Ron Howard was also on hand for the little prank, and even he's been surprised at the level of praise Ford has deemed on Ehrenreich.  Howard told ET, "I have to say, I've known Harrison a long time.  He can be great, he can be supportive.  He's never effusive."

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theaters May 25th.

Via Huffington Post

