After 16 Seasons, Heidi Klum And Tim Gunn Exit "Project Runway" For New Amazon Series

For 16 seasons, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn served as judges and mentors on the reality competition show Project Runway.

After 16 seasons, however, last Friday, it was announced Klum and Gunn would be leaving the Lifetime show for a new opportunity with streaming platform Amazon. While Amazon did not reveal a ton of details, they said the new reality series will "make use of Amazon's retail DNA for a 'shoppable' experience."

Video of Heidi Klum &amp; Tim Gunn Talk &quot;Project Runway&quot; Exit &amp; Emmy Nom | E! Live from the Red Carpet

Klum said of her time on the show, "I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers' careers." Gunn added, "I am grateful to Project Runway for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me! I am so proud to have been a part of the groundbreaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before."

Project Runway has seen its fair share of personnel changes over the years, but Klum and Gunn have remained constant. After switching networks to Lifetime in 2009, the show will be making its way back to original network Bravo for its upcoming season. As Tim Gunn likes to say, Bravo will have to "make it work."

Via CNN