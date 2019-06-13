Hottest Temps of the Year, Strong Storms Possible This Weekend

We've been K-LUVin' these 80s temps.

And the low-to-no humidity.

But both are gone come Saturday & Sunday.

Mid 90s, humid, rain, sweat. Sorry, dad!

Here's official forecast from KRLD meterologist Dan Brounoff:

Today: Perfection! Sunny, and warm. Low humidity! High: Mid to upper 80s.

Tonight: Fair and cool again. Low: low to mid 60s.

Friday: Morning storms (NW of DFW). Afternoon sun. High: Near 90. Wind: SSE 10-20, Gusts to 25 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, hot and humid. High: Low 90s.

Sunday/Father's Day: Partly cloudy and hot. Scattered strong storms towards evening. High: Low to mid 90s.

Monday - Wednesday: Partly cloudy and humid. Scattered storms. Highs: Near 90; Lows: Low 70s.​