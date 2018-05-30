Houston Astrodome Designated As A Texas Historic Landmark

Designated the "Eighth Wonder of the World" upon its opening, the Houston Astrodome was officially named a Texas Historic Landmark in a ceremony that took place yesterday afternoon.

Opened in 1965, it was originally known as the Harris County Domed Stadium before the then Houston Colt .45s moved to it in 1965. The team changed their names to the Astros, and the stadium changed its name to the Astrodome. The Astrodome was, at the time, the world's first domed stadium, and the largest dome on the planet. It featured luxury suites, and was the first to feature an artificial playing surface.

Last year, the Astrodome received a "state antiquities landmark designation," which provided with it special safeguards against demolition, and also further required the approval of the Texas Historical Commission for any future changes. Now, the Historic Landmark designation protects the building even more.

Mike Vance, member of the Harris County Historical Commission, said "The Dome has never had an actual historical marker. The Astrodome is the most important building we've ever had in our city's history. It's the most recognized and the most influential building that we've ever had."

Via Chron