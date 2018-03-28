How To Find Out Everything Facebook Knows About You

In the past week, it seems like there is a new story coming out about Facebook, Cambridge Analytica, and user privacy daily, but what does Facebook actually know about their users? As it turns out almost everything.

In the wake of the controversy, searches on "How To Delete Facebook" have more than doubled since mid-March, and #deletefacebook is still trending on Twitter, but many users want more control over their Facebook data. You can do that by downloading all the information the Social Network has on you.

This is not a condensed version of your Facebook activity this is everything you've ever done on Facebook. The social network keeps records on when you log-in, the ads you click on, the people you un-friend, the locations you've taken photos, every event you've ever been invited to and more. The results are eye-opening.

Facebook has even been tracking the calls and texts of some of their mobile users. Though the company claims that this is a feature that users must opt-in to, "You may have seen some recent reports that Facebook has been logging people's call and SMS (text) history without their permission. This is not the case. Call and text history logging is part of an opt-in feature for people using Messenger or Facebook Lite on Android. People have to expressly agree to use this feature. If at any time, they no longer wish to use this feature they can turn it off," they said in a statement.

If you want to download everything Facebook 'says' it has on you here is how you do it:

1. Login to the Desktop Version of Facebook

2. Click the arrow in the top right and select settings

3. At the bottom of the setting's menu select "Download a copy" of your Facebook data.

4. On the Next page, Select Start My Archive. Facebook will then start compiling your Data and will send you a time-sensitive link to your inbox to download your archive.

The link can take anywhere from 20 minutes to several hours to be sent, it depends on how much activity Facebook has to compile. Once downloaded you should be able to see all the tracking information that Facebook has on you including every event you've attended, videos you've uploaded, locations you've been to, the messages you've sent, the images it uses to compile your facial recognition profile, and even the advertising topics you prefer to be served.