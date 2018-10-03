Hundreds Of People Have Died From Selfie-Related Accidents

Be careful the next time you decide to take a selfie, it could cost you your life.

A new study published by the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care has found that more than 250 people have died attempting to take a selfie. From October 2011 to November 2017, 259 people have died from falling into a river and being swept into a waterfall to being mauled by a bear all trying to get those "likes" on social media.

The highest number of incidents and selfie-deaths occurred the most in India, followed by Russia, the United States, and then Pakistan. Unsurprisingly, the average age of those getting killed was pretty young, around 23-years-old. By the time you hit 30, the chances of you dying from a selfie-related accident drops significantly. Again, not that surprising!

The top three causes of deaths from selfies were drowning, being hit by a vehicle, and falling. In the United States, more deaths were caused by firearm mishaps than anything else.

So is there any way to save us from our selfies? The study says, "Selfies are themselves not harmful, but the human behavior that accompanies selfies is dangerous. Individuals need to be educated regarding certain risky behaviors and risky places where selfies should not be taken."

Via VICE