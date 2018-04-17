Items You Might Be Donating this 'Spring Cleaning'

Anyone else cleaning out drawers, cabinets, closets on these beautiful April days?

An online survey shows these items are making their way out:

CDs/CD cases/CD binders

Clock radios

Old phones/laptops/other electronics

Cameras

DVD player/DVDs

Fax machines

Hmmm... but in recent days I've searched Amazon for both a DVD player AND clock radio!

A clock radio allows one less reason to use my PHONE...

A DVD player allows access to every I Love Lucy episode. Some not online - travesty!

And, btw, I've discovered that I enjoy popping in a CD more than hitting play on my PHONE...

Basically, bring your stuff to my house.

Besides electronics, what are YOU donating these days?