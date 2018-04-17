Spring Cleaning

Items You Might Be Donating this 'Spring Cleaning'

April 17, 2018
Jenny Q
Jenny Q
Categories: 
Features
Jenny Q
Shows

Anyone else cleaning out drawers, cabinets, closets on these beautiful April days?

An online survey shows these items are making their way out:

  • CDs/CD cases/CD binders
  • Clock radios
  • Old phones/laptops/other electronics
  • Cameras
  • DVD player/DVDs
  • Fax machines

Hmmm... but in recent days I've searched Amazon for both a DVD player AND clock radio!

A clock radio allows one less reason to use my PHONE...

A DVD player allows access to every I Love Lucy episode. Some not online - travesty!

And, btw, I've discovered that I enjoy popping in a CD more than hitting play on my PHONE...

Basically, bring your stuff to my house.

Besides electronics, what are YOU donating these days?

Tags: 
Spring Cleaning
READ MORE READ LESS