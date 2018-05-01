James Avery, Founder Of Popular Texas Jewelry Brand, Dies At 96

James Avery, founder of the popular jewelry brand that bears his name, passed away yesterday at the age of 96.

It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the passing of our founder, James Avery. He touched many lives through his art & giving spirit. If you would like to share a memory or condolence with the Avery family, visit https://t.co/FgBTHs4TuE or email [email protected].com. pic.twitter.com/rWGQH2IuWl — James Avery Jewelry (@jamesavery) April 30, 2018

Avery founded James Avery in 1954 with $250 in capital. The company website reads, "It was his desire to create jewelry that had meaning for him and his customers as well as having lasting value. In 1957, he mailed his first Christian jewelry catalog. It was 16 pages and featured 39 items, all handmade." Today, James Avery is based out of Kerrville, with manufacturing plants located in Hondo, Fredericksburg and Comfort.

Avery's son Chris now serves as the company's president and CEO. On the company's memorial Facebook page, one fan wrote, "We began to collect jewelry from the Avery collection in the 1990’s while living in Carrollton, Texas. The beautiful designs are so distinctive that even in Indiana I have spoken to people wearing Avery jewelry that I recognized immediately. I pray that the family will be comforted in knowing that Mr. Avery brought joy to many of us and will always be remembered by people that the Avery family has never met. Blessings to you all."

Via WFAA