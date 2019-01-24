Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley

Josh Bartley calls his beloved band, Firefall, a 40-year labor of love. They perform at the Arlington Music Hall Friday, January 25th. He’s been there since the start.

But first... what woman didn't imagine herself on the receiving end of this song?

Their self-titled debut was an immediate smash, leading to world tours with the likes of Fleetwood Mac, the Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and ELO.

"You Are the Woman", peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard charts in 1976. Other hits included "Just Remember I Love You" (#11 in 1977), "Strange Way” (#11 in 1978), and the early '80s "Headed for a Fall" and "Staying with It".

And... now a new (throwback) record! They've covered the Spirit classic, Nature’s Way, with Andes on lead vocals with guests Timothy B. Schmitt (The Eagles) and John McFee (Doobie Brothers).

Formed in Boulder, Colorado, by Rick Roberts, who had been in the Flying Burrito Brothers, and Jock Bartley, who had been the late Tommy Bolin's (James Gang/Deep Purple) replacement in Zephyr. The group’s roots can be directly traced back to the middle 60s music of The Byrds and Buffalo Springfield.

Firefall are not only hitmakers, skilled musicians and talented songwriters, but they’re also survivors who are thrilled to still be able to perform the music that means so much to so many.

