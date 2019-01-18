Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute

January 18, 2019
Jenny Q
The only Beatles tribute band with a direct family link to a Beatle is performing in DFW Friday night at the Eisemann Theater!

Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Experience has the distinction of its members being hand-picked by someone who had a front-row seat through the Beatles formation and eventual fame: George Harrison’s only sister, Louise.

“Each member of the group is so close to the originals that I often feel like I’m transported back in time with the lads. These are exactly the kind of fun-loving quality musicians that my brother George would have loved to hang out with,” says Louise Harrison.

The man who portrays her brother through the Beatles history - and multiple costume changes - took the time to chat with us.

Marty Scott was a local musician in Chicago when he met Louise Harrison at the city’s annual Beatles festival in 2001. Before he knew it, he was sitting on a couch with her and someone named Paul McCartney.

By the way, that mop top is real.

What makes this show pop out from a myriad of fab Beatle bands?

A few more songs written by George that didn’t get our full attention at the time. Also, deeper album cuts and non-hits you’ll mostly hear only when you cue them up yourself.

Tickets available here for one fab night!

