Jogging Just 15 Minutes A Day Could Reduce Risk of Depression

May 29, 2019
Jenny Q
Although past studies showed exercise and depression are linked, this study is the first to show exercise causes a drop in depression risk.

If you can briskly move for just 15 minutes a day, a new study says it’ll really help in preventing depression for those prone to it.

Some doctors are adding “get outside and get moving” to their prescription. This can be walking, gardening, jogging - anything that gets your heart rate up 50% higher than when you started.

Here’s more on how and why such minimal activity has maximal results.

