Kid Who Wrote Hilarious "We Suck" Letter To Jerry Jones Takes Credit For Cowboys' Recent Success

January 10, 2019
Jenny Q

(Photo by Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Features
Jenny Q
Shows

In November, 7-year-old Rylan Wood wrote a scathing yet hilarious letter to Jerry Jones, chiding him for the Cowboys (then) less than stellar success.

After the Cowboys lost to the Titans on Monday Night Football, bring their record to a paltry 3-5, Rylan's mom said he wanted to write a letter to Jerry Jones to "vent his frustrations."

 

Well now that the Cowboys have completely turned their season around, and have a playoff win under the belt, Rylan is singing a completely different tune.  He even said, "I'm kind of crushing them actually as we're on this win streak."

Since the letter went viral, the Cowboys have won 7 of their last 8, and Rylan thinks he has a pretty big hand in their success.  He said, "I think I woke them up a lot.  I don’t think we suck that much now."  

Via WFAA

 

Tags: 
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas
DFW
Local
Rylan Wood
Jerry Jones
Letter
funny
Success
Football
sports
viral

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes