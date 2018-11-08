Kids Writes Letter To Jerry Jones, Upset About Team Performance

A 7-year-old who wrote a heated letter to Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones... upset about America's team.

Kayla Jimenez says her son Rylan decided to write this letter after one game too many where he saw her shouting at the TV.

Similar to how many fans likely feel at this point, Jimenez says it seems the Cowboys never change up their plays and the other teams can always anticipate them.

Rylan hopes his letter reaches Jerry Jones, and Jimenez says he wants there to be a meeting where everybody can talk and maybe draw up some new plays.

It reads in part: "Dear Mr. Jones. My name is Rylan Wood, I am 7 year old. My family has been Dallas Cowboys fans since the team was started. You have made my mom very made because WE SUCK! Every game day she is yelling at the TV and turns off the game. We are wanting to believe in the boys, but it is hard. I hope Coach Garrett is clapping if this letter gets to you. See what happens when Dez is gone? The cheerleaders are better than the team this year. I do not want to hurt your feelings. Thank you, Rylan."