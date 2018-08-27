You Can Now Buy Lacy Bras And Lingerie For Men!

Ever look at your wife or girlfriend wearing lingerie and think to yourself...."Man, I would look good in that.?"

Well, bro, your time has come. Australian clothing company Hommemystere is offering lacy lingerie for the fellas, including bras, matching knickers, baby dolls and, negligees. Finally!

Tiffany has arrived! Use code 'tiffany15' and receive 20% off Tiffany this week only. https://t.co/PV1R5fePq1 pic.twitter.com/OSIlVQAlCR — HommeMystere (@H_Mystere) December 7, 2015

And these seem to be a big hit with both the fellas and their partners. One user wrote on their website saying, "My GF loves me in this and the matching panty." Another wrote, "I'm a bigger guy and finding panties that fit can be a challenge. These are fantastic, well made, and sexy AF."

