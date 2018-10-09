Lady Gaga Will Star In Funny Girl on Broadway

Perfect casting, doncha think?

Lady Gaga is fast becoming the modern-day Barbra Streisand.

Hot on the heels of her success in A Star Is Born, Gaga will take the Broadway stage in the musical Funny Girl.

Rosie O'Donnell just said on stage that Lady Gaga will play Funny Girl on Broadway and she'll play her mother. — BRIAN O'KEEFE (@BOKABC) October 7, 2018

Last Saturday night, Rosie O'Donnell announced the revival of Funny Girl. Rosie let it slip that Gaga will play the iconic role of Fanny Brice. In other words, Gaga has taken back-to-back acting roles that Streisand made famous. Barbra Streisand took home the Oscar for her Fanny Brice role in the 1968 movie. (Newsday)

Streisand also starred in the 1970s remake of A Star Is Born.

post provided by premiere prep