‘Leave Your Shoes at the Door’ and Other Harvard-Approved Cleanliness Practices

You may have heard some of these before, but now they're scientifically proven by Harvard's School of Public Health.

Their new study has released 36 easy to implement tips:

Bedrooms need to be all about sleep: dark, chilly and no screens of any size. I’m talkin’ to you, iPhone.

Bring the outdoors in with plants, fountains, natural woods and stone. This is calming for us humans.

Candles and incense compromise air quality, so enjoy them at nice restaurants and yoga studios instead.

Vacuum with a HEPA filter - it sucks up more stuff!

And the overlooked no-brainer of all time: greatly reduce the grime you bring in by removing your shoes at the door.

Here are 30 more points in a room by room guide. Who can argue with Harvard?