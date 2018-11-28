Letting Your Dog Sleep In Your Bed Is Key To A Good Night’s Sleep, Study Finds

Leave it to a bunch of scientists to “confirm” something we've known all along.

If you let your dog sleep in your bed with you, you will get a better night’s sleep. If your partner doesn't allow the dog on the furniture, just let ‘em know that it’s scientifically proven!

A study called “An Examination of Adult Women’s Sleep Quality and Sleep Routines in Relation to Pet Ownership and Bedsharing” found that 55% of people surveyed shared their bed with at least one dog, while 31% shared it with at least one cat. 57% of those surveyed also shared their bed with their human partner, and the study deduced that while most found their human partner “disruptive,” the furry friends were found to have an “innate ability” to comfort us, and help us sleep soundly without disturbing us.

So they're cute and adorable, and good for our health?! We don’t deserve dogs.

Via LADbible