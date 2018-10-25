Madonna: Desperately Seeking Chef

October 25, 2018
Jenny Q

(Photo by ISO/SIPA USA)

Categories: 
Features
Jenny Q
Shows

The Material Mom has placed ads seeking a full-time kosher chef who's willing to travel, and she's willing to pay for good help -- a whopping $200,000 a year. 

The job entails cooking for Madge and her six kids, and joining them in their homes in New York, London and Lisbon, Portugal.

She's soliciting resumes through a company called Talent Private Staff, and she gives a hint of what dinnertime is like at Casa Madonna: 

"The client's favored foods are Italian cuisine (risotto is a favorite), Asian Sushi/Sashimi, classic European and American dishes. They are not looking for a fine-dining chef; food should be healthy, simple and family style." (Daily Mail)​

I somehow forgot Madonna had a half dozen kids. No wonder she wants a traveling chef!

From Premiere Prep

Tags: 
Madonna
Chef

Recent Podcast Audio
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona, Consumer Channel Director, Marketing KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Christiaan Abbott To Talk About The Dream Destination KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes