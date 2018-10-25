Madonna: Desperately Seeking Chef

The Material Mom has placed ads seeking a full-time kosher chef who's willing to travel, and she's willing to pay for good help -- a whopping $200,000 a year.

The job entails cooking for Madge and her six kids, and joining them in their homes in New York, London and Lisbon, Portugal.

She's soliciting resumes through a company called Talent Private Staff, and she gives a hint of what dinnertime is like at Casa Madonna:

"The client's favored foods are Italian cuisine (risotto is a favorite), Asian Sushi/Sashimi, classic European and American dishes. They are not looking for a fine-dining chef; food should be healthy, simple and family style." (Daily Mail)​

I somehow forgot Madonna had a half dozen kids. No wonder she wants a traveling chef!

From Premiere Prep