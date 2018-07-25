Man Gets Prison Time For Calling In Bomb Threat So He Wouldn't Miss His Flight

A flight from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Dallas was delayed a few hours after airport officials received a call about a potential bomb threat.

Last October, Dayton, Ohio man Dana Carter made several calls to the airport claiming there was a bomb on the Dallas-bound United Airlines flight, all apparently, because Carter was worried he was going to miss the flight himself. The original flight ended up being canceled, and Carter was placed on another flight headed to Dallas just a few hours later.

So his plan kind of worked!

Carter was easily caught as the perpetrator of this foolish act, and was just sentenced to four months in prison for the false threat, an act his attorney admittedly called "foolish."

After his release from prison, Carter will also be ordered to pay $7,700 in restitution to United Airlines for the canceled flight, as well as be under federal probation for three years.

Via NY Post