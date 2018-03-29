Man Goes To Police For Advice On How To Break Up With Girlfriend

A man in Germany had no idea had to break up with his girlfriend.

He said he "just didn't understand her anymore," and was ready to end it, but he needed some help. So where do distressed citizens turn too in their time of need, especially for such a personal matter? That's right, the police! The 34-year-old walked to his local police station earlier in the week and presented his problem to several officers. And believe it or not, he actually found some advice!

One of the female officers pulled him aside and gave the man several options with which to choose from. The police would not reveal the exact advice given to the gentleman, but made it very clear that he was the one that had to do the breaking up. The police reported afterwards, "We are willing to advise, but we can not close the deal. We help everyone, and we always have an open ear for citizens' concerns."

Whether or not the man took the officer's advice is unknown.

Via DW