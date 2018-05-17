Man Killed After Vape Pen Explodes While Smoking

Tallmadge Wakeman D’Elia was discovered with burns covering nearly 80% of his body.

He had also sustained injuries to his skull and brain when firefighters found him upstairs in his Florida home. Lodged in his cranium were at least two parts of his vape pen, which exploded causing his death. Before his death, D’Elia was smoking an unregulated Smok-E Mountain Mech Works vape pen. The pen does not come equipped with safety features to ensure it does not overheat. Unfortunately, D'Elia was the victim of such an event.

Did a vape pen cause a fire that killed his Tallmadge Wakeman D'Elia? His dad is desperate to find out @abcactionnews @StPeteFL #TampaBay pic.twitter.com/5cca4l5CPe — Sarah J. Hollenbeck (@SarahHollenbeck) May 7, 2018

A spokesman for Smok-E Mountain Mech Works told ABC News they've been receiving complaints of other companies trying to clone their batteries, and their devices are safe. If one happened to explode, it would most likely be due to a problem with the battery or the atomizer.

There were 195 E-Cigarette explosions between 2009 and 2016, but this is the first recorded time death has resulted from an explosion.

Via NY Post