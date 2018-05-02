Man Who Tried To Drown Himself Suing The Police Officers And Lifeguards Who Saved Him

Two years ago, Mateusz Fijalkowski attempted to drown himself.

The police were called to the apartment complex where he was working as a pool attendant after he was seen arguing with guests and ripping a woman's wristband off. When officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to calm Fijalkowski down, and watched him as he made his way from the shallow end of the pool to the deep. Fijalkowski completely submerged himself, and held on to two vents at the bottom of the pool to hold himself down.

After he was under for an extended period time, officers dove into the water, pulled Fijalkowski up, performed CPR, and saved his life.

Video of Fijalkowski v. Wheeler: Police Watch Man Drown

Now, Fijalkowski wants to sue. The incident left him hospitalized with a massive medical bill, and Fijalkowski feels the officers waited too long to help him. After being released from the hospital, he returned to his native Poland with a $100,000 medical bill in tow. While submerged, Fijalkowski vomited in the water and suffered cardiac and respiratory arrest. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder shortly after the incident. His counsel argues that the police could have stopped his client from actually going into the pool and/or rescuing him sooner.

However, Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessle argurs that his officers handled the situatin appropriately. He said, "When someone’s having a mental episode, the last thing you want to do is go hands on. You use time on your side to let the episode subside."

Via Fox News