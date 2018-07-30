Mark Hamill Posts Sweet Tribute To Carrie Fisher; Finds "Solace" With Appearance In Episode IX

July 30, 2018
When it was announced Carrie Fisher would be appearing in Star Wars: Episode IX via never-before-seen footage from the previous films, the reaction was mixed to say the least.

Mark Hamill, however, is taking comfort in the fact that Fisher will be appearing in the final installment of this trilogy of films.  Hamill posted an incredibly touching tribute to Fisher, saying he is taking "solace" in the fact that Fisher will not "BE replaced" in the film, though he did call facing the final chapter of this Star Wars trilogy without her "bittersweet."

Director J.J. Abrams confirmed that the decision to use the footage of Fisher was made only after receiving the approval of her daughter Billie Lourd, who has also starred in this current trilogy.  Abrams said in a press release, "Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us.  We were never going to recast, or use a CG character."

