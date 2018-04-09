Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill Tears Up After Seeing Yoda For The First Time On Set Of "Last Jedi" (Video)

April 9, 2018
Star Wars being revived after so many years was an emotional experience for fans far and wide, but did you ever stop and think how the actors portraying our favorite characters felt as well?

Case in point Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.  With The Last Jedi finally being released on DVD and Blu Ray, fans are finally getting the chance to watch the exclusive behind the scene features.  One of these features includes a clip of Hamill seeing the puppet of Yoda in action for the first time in decades, accompanied by puppeteer and voice of the Jedi master, Frank Oz.  Understandably, Hamill becomes pretty emotional seeing Yoda for the first time in so long.

Us too, Mark.  Us too.

