Matthew Perry Reveals He's Been in a Hospital Bed for Three Months

We knew Matthew Perry had emergency surgery but hadn't heard an update.

Matthew is still recovering from the surgery - for a gastrointestinal perforation - and hadn't tweeted for five months, until Friday:

Three months in a hospital bed. Check. — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) September 15, 2018

The actor/director and star of Friends tweeted, "Three months in a hospital bed. Check.”

At the time, a spokesman said, “Matthew Perry recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation. He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals.”

What a shocker! All the best to Matthew, who made us laugh a million times. Please heal soon.