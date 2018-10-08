Mavericks Organization Fires Photographer For Alleged Sexual Harassment

The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly fired a longtime staff photographer after an investigation into alleged sexual harassment.

According to reports, photographer Danny Bollinger was reportedly let go last Friday, less than 24 hours after reports of sexual harassment surfaced.

An investigation into Mavericks staff members was opened several weeks ago, but Bollinger specifically came under scrutiny when several women came forward accusing him of propositioning female coworkers.

The report says Bollinger went with the team to China, where they're currently playing some exhibition games. However, he was sent back to Dallas last Thursday when the investigation revealed more evidence.

He was fired the next day.