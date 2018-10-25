Meghan Markle Photographed With Something Hanging From Her Dress

October 25, 2018
Jenny Q

© Press Association

Features
Shows

Apparently, there is no royal price tag remover. 

Photographers shooting Meghan Markle as she got off a plane yesterday in Tonga spotted a price tag still attached to her dress. 

Who among us has done such? 

Observant fashion critics zoomed in and noticed the tag hanging off the hemline of the red dress. Meghan and Prince Harry are in the middle of a 16-day tour of the South Pacific. (People)

Word came earlier this week that their U.S. visit is postponed until after the baby's birth next year. 

Meghan Markle
royal
Dress

