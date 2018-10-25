Meghan Markle Photographed With Something Hanging From Her Dress

Apparently, there is no royal price tag remover.

Photographers shooting Meghan Markle as she got off a plane yesterday in Tonga spotted a price tag still attached to her dress.

#MeghanMarkle had a rare fashion slip-up as she makes an appearance in a red dress with the price tag showing. ---- pic.twitter.com/cswjivJp8B — ABC (@farhanjamil1975) October 25, 2018

Who among us has done such?

Observant fashion critics zoomed in and noticed the tag hanging off the hemline of the red dress. Meghan and Prince Harry are in the middle of a 16-day tour of the South Pacific. (People)

Word came earlier this week that their U.S. visit is postponed until after the baby's birth next year.

