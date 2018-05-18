Michael Keaton Ends Graduation Speech With Two Important Words For Graduates..."I'm Batman!" (Video)

May 18, 2018
Jenny Q
Jenny Q
Michael Keaton

(Photo by Rich Fury/PictureGroup)

Categories: 
Features
Jenny Q
Shows

Michael Keaton was delivering the commencement address at Kent State University when he ended his speech with what he called two "important" words of advice.

He assured the graduates that if they take anything away from his address, it be these two words.  These two important words he told the gathered faculty, students, and their families?   "I'm Batman."

For all you youngins out there, there were plenty of Batmans before Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, and some would argue that Keaton was the best.  Keaton portrayed the Caped Crusader for two films, Batman and Batman Returns, released in 1989 and 1992 respectively.

Via Huffington Post

Tags: 
Michael Keaton
Batman
Bruce Wayne
Video
Graduation
Commencement
Speech
DC Universe
Kent State University