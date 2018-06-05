Miss America To Eliminate Swimsuit And Evening Gown Competitions, Will No Longer Judge Based On Physical Appearance

Miss America is doing away with the swimsuit and evening gown portions of their contest the organization announced earlier this morning. Gretchen Carlson, the first former Miss America to be named chair of the Board of Trustees of the Miss America Organization, said on Good Morning America, "We are no longer a pageant. We are a competition."

JUST IN: "We will no longer judge our candidates on their outward physical appearance. That's huge. And that means we will no longer have a swimsuit competition." - @GretchenCarlson on the major changes coming to @MissAmericaOrg https://t.co/ICRIsRN71h pic.twitter.com/IWKcVvCC50 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 5, 2018

Replacing the swimsuit competition, Miss America contestants will participate in a live interactive session with the judges, where they will be asked to demonstrate their "passion, intelligence and overall understanding of the job of Miss America." The evening gown portion has also been eliminated from future contests. Contestants will now be asked to wear attire "that makes them feel confident, expresses their personal style and shows how they hope to advance the role of Miss America." Carlson continued saying, "We've heard from a lot of young women who say, 'We'd love to be a part of your program but we don’t want to be out there in high heels and a swimsuit,' so guess what, you don’t have to do that anymore. Who doesn't want to be empowered, learn leadership skills and pay for college and be able to show the world who you are as a person from the inside of your soul?."

The 2019 Miss America Competition will air live on ABC on Sunday, September 9th, at 8pm.

Via ABC News