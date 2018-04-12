Mo & Jim, Founders of the 17th Annual 'MJ Event' to Cure Cancer, Visit KLUV Studio!

If you have cancer, have had it or know someone affected by cancer - and who doesn't fall into these categories - the 17th annual MJ Event is around the corner. A joyful family-friendly weekend celebrating the future end of cancer.

Speaking with event founders Paul "Mo" Moline and Jim Round, Mo & Jim -The M and J - inspired me head to toe. Both had parents struggling with cancer around the turn of the century, and they felt absolutely compelled to 'do' something.

So... grab your kids, friends, family and attend at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday & Saturday, April 27 & 28. Here's the list of events! There's a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, the infamous Friday Night Speedway Kick-Off, Fabulous Food & Drink, and more more more...

Mo & Jim were recently selected as one of the 50 out of 27 million Fortune 500 employees to receive the "Heroes of the 500" award for their philanthropic work. This MJ event they began 17 years ago has generated close to $7 million dollars to cure cancer.